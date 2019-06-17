WEST SEATTLE SUNSETS: Spring’s final weekend ends, plus a summer-solstice reminder

Spring’s final weekend came to a colorful close:

That’s the view Marc Milrod had looking northwest from Alki, and here’s the one from Jim Borrow looking southeast:

Jim also sent a bonus pre-sunset view:

Next Friday, you can celebrate the change of seasons by watching the first post-summer solstice sunset with Alice Enevoldsen at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW) – she’ll be there starting at 8:30; sunset’s around 9 – come learn about the solar system as well as why the park got its name!