West Seattle Garden Tour 2019 scenes, from history to hideaway

By the last hour of today’s 25th annual West Seattle Garden Tour, the most historic stop on the map had logged more than 1,000 visitors, we learned. That was the historic Colman family estate in Fauntleroy.

The century-old estate has had “new” owners for a decade now, and they have enhanced the original landscaping. It has breathtaking sight like this – just off the street entrance, an amazing tree looked snow-dusted:

At every stop, tour-takers had the opportunity to learn about one of the Garden Tour’s nonprofit beneficiaries. At this one, fittingly enough, the Fauntleroy Watershed Council was spotlighted. Judy Pickens said she had talked with more than 100 people by the time we stopped by:

The tour offered the chance to visit nine gardens, from The Arroyos to North Admiral – we made it to two, including this Gatewood retreat (that has history too), where the lush gardens screen away a busy street that otherwise might be in view.

A special feature here – interpretive before/after displays like this one:

Extra touches were tucked between the plants in many places:

This year’s tour – the third one since it moved to June – sold out in advance. Watch early in the year for next year’s availability announcement!