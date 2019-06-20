CRIME WATCH: Former West Seattle High School coach charged with ‘inappropriate sexual communication’ with student-athlete

A former JV girls-basketball coach at West Seattle High School is charged with “communicating with a minor for immoral purposes” via online messaging. Seattle Public Schools tells WSB the former coach, 28-year-old Michael D. Gutierrez, was fired in February, 10 days after the school learned about the allegations. Here’s what the charging document alleges:

The defendant engaged a student-athlete he coached in (in)appropriate sexual communication in electronic communication and in person. The defendant kissed the girl and also grabbed, or spanked her bottom on a number of occasions.

The probable-cause document on file says an assistant principal discovered two students, now both 17, having been “inappropriately contacted” via social media. One victim said Gutierrez had been contacting her via Snapchat since 2017, with remarks including saying he wanted to stay in a hotel with her and wanted to have kids with her. Then, she told police, he invited her to come practice at the gym several times last summer, saying other students would be there, but she turned out to be the only one. This past January, she said, he asked her to come into an office for a “grade review” but instead touched her and tried to get her to kiss him.

Here’s the statement we obtained late today from Seattle Public Schools spokesperson Tim Robinson:

When SPS learned of the allegations of inappropriate comments and behavior by an adult hourly coach, we immediately contacted Seattle Police on Feb. 15, 2019. That same day, SPS released the adult from all coaching responsibilities until the outcome of an internal investigation was completed. On February 25, 2019 (the Monday after mid-winter break), SPS terminated the individual’s employment. The individual was a part-time coach. The individual was not a teacher, counselor, etc.

Court records show the charge was filed against Gutierrez this past Monday. It was first reported by KIRO TV this afternoon (thanks to the reader who pointed that out via the WSB Community Forum so we could research and confirm). The court documents also say Gutierrez has no criminal record. He is not in custody but the charging documents say that if he does not appear for arraignment, scheduled for July 1st, an arrest warrant will be issued.