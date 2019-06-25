WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another business burglary; cars vandalized

Three West Seattle Crime Watch cases:

BUSINESS BURGLARY: A customer of West Seattle Nursery told us they were burglarized overnight, and we subsequently requested and obtained the police-report narrative. It says the break-in was discovered by an employee arriving early this morning. “Several areas of the nursery had been ransacked,” police wrote in the report, with the burglar(s) gaining entry to the buildings by drilling out/otherwise removing the locks. They left behind a mess, the report says, mentioning “several file cabinets and drawers had been tossed around the offices.” If you have any information for police, the case number is 19-231377.

And two reader reports of vandalized cars:

ADMIRAL: Kevin reports this happened last night:

Frustrated! While eating at Pizzeria 22 (California and College) with the car parked on the street nearby, we got keyed. Deep gouges in front quarter panel. Note on window from a kind witness: “Your car was keyed by blue Subaru YUX—-.” Why do people do this? SPD online report filed….and Mr Subaru— we’re looking for you!

NEAR LINCOLN PARK: Marie reported this last weekend: “The rear window on our SUV that was parked on Faumtleroy near Kenyon was smashed for no apparent reason (besides meanness!) on Sat night or Sunday morning. Car was locked…nothing of value inside…wasn’t even rifled through. Someone just got their jollies by destroying the window (and costing us $ and aggravation).”