VIDEO: Seattle Lutheran High School Class of 2019 graduates

Small but spirited Seattle Lutheran High School graduated 25 seniors tonight in a ceremony at the SLHS campus on the north side of The Junction, with proud family and friends joining them in the gym:
The choir serenaded them:
Speakers included senior class president Dea Seraile:
Valedictorian Tuong Hoang Cat Nguyen:
Salutatorian Hannah Miller:
ASB president Maddie Jensen led the closing prayer:
The class scripture: “A friend loves at all times.” (Proverbs 17:17)
This is the 39th graduating class for SLHS, which also ended the school year today.
