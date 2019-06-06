West Seattle, Washington

07 Friday

VIDEO: Seattle Lutheran High School Class of 2019 graduates

June 6, 2019 11:56 pm
Small but spirited Seattle Lutheran High School graduated 25 seniors tonight in a ceremony at the SLHS campus on the north side of The Junction, with proud family and friends joining them in the gym:

The choir serenaded them:

Speakers included senior class president Dea Seraile:

Valedictorian Tuong Hoang Cat Nguyen:

Salutatorian Hannah Miller:

ASB president Maddie Jensen led the closing prayer:

The class scripture: “A friend loves at all times.” (Proverbs 17:17)

This is the 39th graduating class for SLHS, which also ended the school year today.

