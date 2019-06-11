VIDEO: Alaskan Way Viaduct demolition at the halfway point

That’s a new time-lapse video from WSDOT, which says Alaskan Way Viaduct demolition is halfway done, four months after the Highway 99 tunnel opened:

Demolition of the Alaskan Way Viaduct is now at the halfway mark and crews remain on track to finish the bulk of demolition later this summer. The Seneca street ramp has almost disappeared. Within the next two weeks, WSDOT’s contractor will add a new location to demolition – moving south from King Street toward Pioneer Square.

As always, you can follow demolition news on the Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement Program website as well as our demolition tracker.