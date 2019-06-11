FOLLOWUP: Waiting for word on the West Seattle Junction RPZ decision?

When last SDOT talked about the proposal for a West Seattle Junction-area RPZ – Restricted Parking Zone, where permits would be required for parking at certain times – they said a decision would be “sent out in June.” Three months have passed since the formal hearing on the proposal (WSB coverage here) and June is a third over, so after a few reader questions about the status, we asked SDOT. Spokesperson Ethan Bergerson replied, “We’re on schedule to announce the decision by the end of the month.”
