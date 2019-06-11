West Seattle, Washington

12 Wednesday

78℉

FOLLOWUP: Waiting for word on the West Seattle Junction RPZ decision?

June 11, 2019 6:32 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

When last SDOT talked about the proposal for a West Seattle Junction-area RPZ – Restricted Parking Zone, where permits would be required for parking at certain times – they said a decision would be “sent out in June.” Three months have passed since the formal hearing on the proposal (WSB coverage here) and June is a third over, so after a few reader questions about the status, we asked SDOT. Spokesperson Ethan Bergerson replied, “We’re on schedule to announce the decision by the end of the month.”

Share This

No Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Waiting for word on the West Seattle Junction RPZ decision?"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.