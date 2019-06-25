Memorial Mass Thursday for Ronald H. Maes, 1936-2019

A vigil tomorrow and Memorial Mass on Thursday are planned for Ronald H. Maes. Here’s the remembrance being shared with the community:

Ronald Henry Maes

Born in Seattle to George Maes & Clara VanCoulie.

Ron worked in the grocery business for forty years, and loved bowling and working in his yard. His real love was doing things with his family. His Grandchildren kept him very busy in his retirement. It was filled with sports of all kinds. He and his wife of 58 years travelled extensively.

He is survived by his wife, Carole, their children, Caroline (Danny) Curtis, Terrie (Keith) Guthrie, Debbie (Mike) Dephelps, Randy (Eilisa) Maes, & Lori (Brian) Bress, seventeen Grandchildren, two Great-grandchildren, and two Granddaughters-in-law, his sister, Georgette, and many nieces & nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents George & Clara, his twin brother Don, and infant daughter Tammy.

Memorial Services in his loving memory will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church of West Seattle.

A Vigil will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 7 pm, and a Memorial Mass on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMA) or Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

Care & Arrangements entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home of West Seattle.