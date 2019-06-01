FRIENDS FOREVER: 2019 all-school reunion @ West Seattle High School

If you went to West Seattle High School – whatever the year – this reunion is for you. All classes, all years are invited to the annual all-school reunion, continuing until 7 pm.

Besides a special spotlight on the class that’s celebrating 50 years since its graduation – this year, that’s 1969 – there are special celebrations too.

Two more alumni are being inducted into the Hall of Fame – from the Class of 1965, journalist/author Elizabeth Becker, and from the class of 1978, Christine Charbonneau, CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and the Hawaiian Islands. And the reunion also celebrates scholarships awarded to more than 20 outstanding students. Note that the setup changed this year – everybody’s in the commons instead of breaking up into multiple classrooms.

P.S. This year’s unofficial afterparty gets going at Whisky West (6451 California SW) around 7:30 pm, and the WSHS Alumni Association says it’s the last one that musician Tim Turner plans to host.