DEVELOPMENT: Proposal for HALA-upzoned ex-single-family sites in Morgan Junction

Two years ago, we reported on the for-sale listing of seven Morgan Junction single-family-zoned parcels in anticipation of their HALA Mandatory Housing Affordability upzoning to Lowrise 3. That happened, and now two of those parcels are set for redevelopment into townhouses and listed on the city’s Early Design Community Outreach site – 6326 41st SW [map], planned for nine 4-story townhouse units with no offstreet parking, and 6320 41st SW, planned for six 4-story townhouse units with four offstreet-parking spaces. Neither parcel has a sale showing in county records yet. Meantime, while it’s not listed in the Early Design Outreach program with those two sites, a different set of city records shows a similar proposal for the also-upzoned lot just north of them – six 4-story townhouse units with four offstreet parking spaces.