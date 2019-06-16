West Seattle, Washington

COUNTDOWN: One week until West Seattle Garden Tour 2019!

June 16, 2019 9:13 pm
Continuing our countdowns to big summer events – we are now just one week away from this year’s West Seattle Garden Tour. It’s a self-guided tour and you have all day next Sunday (June 23rd), 9 am-5 pm, to visit any/all of the nine gardens at your own pace. They’re all previewed on the WSGT website – but to enjoy them in person, you’ll need to buy a ticket book. You can get your ticket book at HomeStreet Bank (4022 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor), West Seattle Nursery (California/Brandon), or Junction True Value (44th/Edmunds), or order online and pick it up on tour day at Metropolitan Market (41st/Admiral; WSB sponsor). Proceeds benefit other local nonprofits; see the list of this year’s beneficiaries here.

