CONGRATULATIONS! More than 900 South Seattle College students earn degrees, diplomas

(Photo courtesy SSC: President Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap [center] and Seattle Colleges Board of Trustees Member Teresita Batayola congratulate a graduate)

Another big graduation tonight! Just received the announcement and photo from South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) communications director Ty Swenson:

South Seattle College’s Class of 2019 graduates were honored at the Seattle Colleges Commencement Ceremony on Friday night at T-Mobile Park. Over 900 SSC graduates were celebrated, having earned a wide variety of degrees, certificates and diplomas that open doors to future educational and career opportunities.

South Seattle College is part of the Seattle Colleges District which includes Seattle Central College, North Seattle College and the Seattle Vocational Institute. Students from all four institutions were joined by family, friends and Seattle Colleges faculty and staff for the celebration.

“It was an amazing evening at T-Mobile Park as we celebrated over 900 South Seattle College graduates for the talent and drive they exhibited in earning a credential and creating vast opportunities for their future,” South Seattle College President Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap said. “I want to thank our faculty and staff for supporting our graduates since their first days on campus. To our new South alumni: take great pride in this milestone. You own it, you deserve it, and I ask that you turn this moment into self -confidence and belief that the next chapter is yours to write.”

Outgoing SSC Student Body President Jeffrey Campbell, a graduate who will transfer to the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business, spoke during commencement.

“Who I am today is due to the many people who have helped me along this journey,” Campbell said. “Many are with us here today. The community of individuals that make South Seattle College their life have become an integral component of my life and success.”

South Seattle College conferred a total of 916 awards this year, including:

· 467 associate transfer degrees that enable graduates to transfer to four-year colleges and universities in Washington and beyond to complete their bachelor’s degrees.

· 294 associate of science degrees and certificates that prepare graduates to enter the workforce immediately.

· 122 high school diplomas or equivalents, allowing graduates to take a significant step toward future education and employment opportunities.

· 33 bachelor of applied science degrees, taking graduates’ careers to the next level and increasing their earning potential.