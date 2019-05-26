West Seattle, Washington

27 Monday

68℉

West Seattle’s mystery birds on the move

May 26, 2019 5:19 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Wildlife

Four weeks after they both (re)surfaced, West Seattle’s mystery birds have been sighted again this afternoon:

THE WEST SEATTLE TURKEY: This bird seems to be southbound now. First sightings were in Seola and Arbor Heights in late April – 3 years after another string of turkey sightings – and it moved north to Alki Point, then east to Admiral/Belvidere, where it seemed to have settled – until this sighting today near Tibbetts United Methodist Church, about midway between Admiral and The Junction.

Linda sent that photo/report; this next one is from E:

THE WEST SEATTLE GOLDEN PHEASANT: This one has not ranged far from the Arbor Heights area since we published a sighting four weeks ago, six years after the previous series of sightings. E’s photo was taken today in the Marine View Drive area.

Share This

No Replies to "West Seattle's mystery birds on the move"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.