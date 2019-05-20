West Seattle scene: Fins and feathers

Thanks to Trevor Simonton for the photos from Sunday, taken from the shore at Lincoln Park. He writes:

My wife and I saw some kind of porpoises (and a harbor seal) fishing off of the Fauntleroy ferry terminal … I thought it would be fun to share some pics. We would love to get some opinions on what kinds of fins we saw… maybe Harbor Porpoise? Dall’s Porpoise? (on the far right of the pic of the paddleboarder there’s a harbor seal’s head… he was bobbing up and down along with the porpoises)

Trevor’s photos included one that needs no ID help:



As for the fins – even with a species guide like the one offered by The Whale Trail, we couldn’t tell. Can you?