VIDEO: Silversun Pickups at Easy Street Records

Story and photos by Jason Grotelueschen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Alternative rockers Silversun Pickups played an acoustic in-store show for a big crowd at Easy Street Records tonight.

The band’s Brian Aubert and Nikki Monninger performed to celebrate the release of their new album Widow’s Weeds next week (June 7).

The band, formed in Los Angeles in 2000, was introduced by guest emcee Mark from 107.7 The End:

He also hosted an interview between band members before they met with fans upstairs:

Here are two video clips of the performance:

Upcoming in-store shows are listed on Easy Street’s website, including The Derelicts on June 7 and Duff McKagan (of Guns N’ Roses fame) on June 18.