TUESDAY: Admiral Neighborhood Association’s invitation

The week ahead brings multiple opportunities for you to dive a little deeper into what’s happening in several local neighborhoods. For one – Admiral! Here’s the announcement:

Admiral Neighborhood Association Community Meeting

Tuesday, May 12th 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

The Sanctuary at Admiral (2656 42nd Ave SW)

This month at the ANA meeting, we’ll be discussing:

1. Seattle Public Libraries: learn more about the services you know and love, and find out about some that you’ve never even heard of.

2. Brookdale Admiral Heights: assisted living facility in the heart of the Admiral District.

3. Admiral outreach: ANA wants to know: how do residents and businesses in the community want Admiral to be an even better place to live and work? Find out how we’re going about it, and contribute your voice to the mix.

Come and meet your neighbors and discuss issues and events in our area!

See you there!

-Admiral Neighborhood Association