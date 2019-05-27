Support requested for Alki Community Center’s future

(File photo)

On one day each of the next two weekends – June 1st and 9th – the city is presenting Parks and Rec Fest events. Neither is in West Seattle, but both are opportunities to show Seattle Parks that you care about Alki Community Center‘s future. That’s what Mary Vigilante from the center’s Associated Recreation Council told the Alki Community Council at its May meeting. She distributed a one-sheet promoting the Parks and Rec Fest events with this message:

Dear Alki Neighbor: In June 2023, Seattle Public Schools will rebuild Alki Elementary School, which will take 2 years. At that time Alki Community Center will be closed for the duration of the construction project. The Parks Department has made no plans yet to renovate or rebuild the Alki Community Center. Please stop by one or both of the open-house-style Parks and Rec Fests (June 1 and June 9) to encourage the Parks Department to improve Alki Community Center while it is closed. Please let the parks planners know how important the center is to you and your family and what programs you would like offered at the Alki Community Center. These meetings could determine the future of the Alki Community Center.

The June 1st event is at Green Lake Community Center; on June 9th, it’s at Yesler Terrace Park and Community Center. Both are 10 am-3 pm drop-in events; here’s the description, which indeed include a nod to the future updating of the department’s Strategic Plan.