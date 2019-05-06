West Seattle, Washington

07 Tuesday

69℉

SIGHTINGS: The West Seattle turkey continues heading north

May 6, 2019 7:10 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Seen around town | West Seattle news | Wildlife

One week ago – Arbor Heights and Seola. A few days ago, Fauntleroy. Now … still northbound:

Fred sent that photo after a Beach Drive backyard sighting on Sunday. Today, a texted photo from Alki Point:

Where will “the West Seattle turkey” turn up next? Is it the same one that wandered the peninsula exactly three years ago? We haven’t yet checked in with Seattle Animal Shelter but that year, they told us their guess was that the wandering turkey had escaped from “someone’s private flock.”

Share This

No Replies to "SIGHTINGS: The West Seattle turkey continues heading north"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.