SIGHTINGS: The West Seattle turkey continues heading north

One week ago – Arbor Heights and Seola. A few days ago, Fauntleroy. Now … still northbound:

Fred sent that photo after a Beach Drive backyard sighting on Sunday. Today, a texted photo from Alki Point:

Where will “the West Seattle turkey” turn up next? Is it the same one that wandered the peninsula exactly three years ago? We haven’t yet checked in with Seattle Animal Shelter but that year, they told us their guess was that the wandering turkey had escaped from “someone’s private flock.”