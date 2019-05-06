West Seattle, Washington

RIDE ON! Bike to School Day 2019 is Wednesday

May 6, 2019 1:46 pm
May is Bike Everywhere Month, including Bike to School Day this Wednesday (May 8th). We’ve heard from two schools so far:

(Photo from 2018 Louisa Boren STEM K-8 Bike to School Day)

LOUISA BOREN STEM K-8: From Joseph Laubach:

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 students, parents, and staff are invited to join a BIKE TRAIN. It’s free and fun! Meet at Greg Davis Park (2600 SW Brandon St) between 8:00 and 8:15 a.m. and we’ll bike to school together along a neighborhood greenway and the Longfellow Creek path. Bring a helmet, a bike lock, and your big smiles for this event.

While supplies last, students biking to school on May 8 will receive a fun prize!

ALKI ELEMENTARY: Chris Nutter points us to the announcement:

Join one of two bike trains on the morning of the 8th, starting at 6:50 AM at Me-Kwa-Mooks Park on Beach Drive or Anchor Park on Alki Ave and arriving at the school at 7:20 AM. Park your bike in the courtyard and join us in the lunchroom for a healthy snack and prizes for all riders. There will be a raffle on the playground after the ride to school (around 7:40 AM) for any/all BTS participants!

Any other local schools doing something special for Bike to School Day? Let us know!

