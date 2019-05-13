West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: 2 to hospital after crash closes slope-split 59th SW in Alki

May 13, 2019 9:33 am
(Photo added 9:54 am, looking toward 59th SW crash-response scene)

9:33 AM: Seattle Fire is arriving at a crash on 59th SW south of Admiral Way [map] with a “rescue extrication” response. Power lines are down. Updates to come.

9:42 AM: The collision involves two cars per SFD. Medics have radioed that two people are seriously hurt.

9:50 AM: Given the narrow, split configuration of 59th in that area, some response vehicles are on eastbound Admiral too, so be careful if you have to travel that street.

10:03 AM: Photos added. This is on the southbound, one-way section of 59th SW. The injured people are being taken to Harborview by SFD medic units. Both were in the same car, we’re tol. As mentioned earlier, power lines are down; a pole is visibly leaning, across the northbound/downhill side:

10:18 AM: Police tell us the collision actually happened on the downhill/NB side of 59th and both cars came down the embankment.

Both injured people were in the car in the background. The driver of the one in the foreground is OK and talking to media. He says firefighters told him the other driver might have had a medical emergency preceding the collision. Meantime, SPD’s Traffic Collision Investigation detectives are responding, so the scene will be closed for some hours.

3 Replies to "UPDATE: 2 to hospital after crash closes slope-split 59th SW in Alki"

  • Alki Guy May 13, 2019 (9:34 am)
    Reply

    I was woken to the sound of this crash. Lots of screeching tires and broken glass

  • Kersti May 13, 2019 (9:42 am)
    Reply

    Sounds like every emergency response vehicle is on the way…Roaring down admiral way.People please stay away it’s bad.

  • Nw mama May 13, 2019 (9:52 am)
    Reply

    Hope the victims are okay.  Thanks for the prompt report.  Every time I see such a large response head toward a school (in this case Alki El) I fear the worst.  

