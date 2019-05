Just got the tip from Kersti Muul: A group of orcas identified as the T-65a transients (who, she notes, include a year-old calf) is headed southbound, seen off Yeomalt Point on Bainbridge Island [map]. Midchannel, so if you go out looking, bring binoculars. Let us know if you see them! We’ll keep updating this story, though we’re working on a lot today so it won’t be at the top of the stream for long.