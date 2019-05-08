From two wheels to six strings, some of what you’ll find on West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2019 this Saturday

No, he’s not for sale, but a “life-size R2-D2” will be available for photo ops at West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day this Saturday (sale #119). At least two sales are promoting canine greeters (#68, #216). And then, there’s the unusual merchandise. In the market for a motorcycle?

That one’s on sale at #32 – one of six sales offering motorcycles, along with #4, #62, #79, #190, and #281.

If you’re looking for a guitar, Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor) is on the map (#158) with its moving sale. That’s one of a dozen moving sales listed (along with #19, #52, #100, #136, #159, #168, #199, #276, #278, #290, #296). Two sales are described as “combining households” – #36 and #170. Five sales mention remodeling – #12, #76, #79, #126, #167. If you’re looking to do some work yourself, but need tools, the sales offering those are too numerous to mention (even the West Seattle Tool Library is having a sale, #288) but you can use the online WSCGSD map‘s search function (or browser-search the PDF version) to see whether any are near you.

These are just a few examples of what you’ll find at the nearly 300 sales registered for the 15th annual WSCGSD on Saturday (twelfth one since we started coordinating it in 2008). More previews to come before Saturday – which is now forecast to be sunny and in the 80s!