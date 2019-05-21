FOLLOWUP: Bicycle-crossing signal finally complete at Harbor/Spokane/Avalon

(SDOT camera image, looking south over the intersection)
Just in from SDOT:
We’re happy to report that the protected bike signal at the Harbor Ave SW and SW Spokane St intersection has been activated today and the diagonal bike crossing is open.
This comes more than a year after completion of the rest of the improvements at the intersection – a community-initiated Neighborhood Street Fund project. SDOT had initially blamed the delay on “waiting on the arrival of a new programming chip.”
