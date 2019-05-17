ELECTION 2019: Final lineups for local City, County Council, and School Board seats

Filing week is over and nobody else jumped into local races on this final day, so the lists of who’s in the running for three local races are the same as what we published last night, each with the incumbent plus two challengers:

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1

Brendan Kolding

Lisa Herbold*

Phil Tavel

KING COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 8

Joe McDermott*

Goodspaceguy

Michael Robert Neher

SEATTLE SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 6

Molly Mitchell

Leslie Harris*

Crystal Liston

Also of note, though they are voted on King County-wide, the two Port of Seattle Commission positions – #2, which commissioner Courtney Gregoire is relinquishing, has seven candidates; #5 has incumbent Fred Felleman and two challengers.

See the full list of filings for offices around King County here. The primary to narrow fields down to the top two contenders is August 6th.

(Side note: In the first-ever City Council District 1 primary four years ago, nine candidates ran. This time around, D-1 has the smallest primary field, with the other six districts each having a lineup of six to 14 contenders.)