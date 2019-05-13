BIZNOTE: DutchBoy Coffee in Highland Park plans to close

That’s the note up at DutchBoy Coffee in Highland Park (southeast corner of 16th/Holden). Proprietor Jenni Watkins has announced she’s closing the stand after almost 2 1/2 years. “I am the 4th business owner to operate a coffee stand on my corner and I tried to be the last one,” she told WSB by e-mail. “Sadly the way our world works, with business taxes, beverage tax, and the increasing cost of rent I cannot remain open. … I hope someone can carry on the neighborhood magic somehow. I want to let my customers know how they changed my life in great ways & I’ll miss serving great coffee.” As the sign says, she plans to stay open a few more weeks, so you can stop by to wish her well.