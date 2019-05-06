6 for your West Seattle Friday

(Male Black-headed Grosbeak, photographed by Trileigh Tucker)

Before we get any further into Friday, half a dozen highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more):

BASEBALL: Chief Sealth IHS has a must-win Metro League playoff game vs. Bainbridge, 4 pm at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center. (1321 SW 102nd)

WEST SEATTLE SPRING NIGHT MARKET: 5-9 pm at Duos Lounge in Luna Park:

Join Flock Collective for our seasonal curated pop-up market featuring 18 local artists, makers, and bakers. Grab a beverage and browse handmade jewelry, candles, handbags, prints and much more. This event is FREE & all are welcome!

(2940 SW Avalon Way)

CORNER BAR: The monthly pop-up bar/community gathering at Highland Park Improvement Club – info here. Doors open at 6 pm. (1116 SW Holden)

‘HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL’: Madison Middle School production at the West Seattle HS Theater, 7 pm – get a discount for buying your ticket(s) online! (3000 California SW)

‘OFFICE HOUR’: Second night for ArtsWest‘s new play, 7:30 pm. Tickets available online. (4711 California SW)

AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: 9 pm, it’s time to rock, with Sonic Medicine, Mercury, 1st Saint Street. $6 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)