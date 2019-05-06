6 for your holiday-weekend-begins West Seattle Friday

(Thursday sunset, photographed by David Hutchinson)

The holiday weekend begins! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – which you can check out 24/7 – highlights for the rest of your Friday!

SNACK, CHAT, SOLVE: Fun for ages 11-14 at Southwest Library, 3:15 pm. (9010 35th SW)

GARY BENSON: Solo performer @ C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

‘DETENTION LOTTERY’: 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church: “This immersive drama takes you inside a courtroom for a look at what detainees face in the U.S. immigration-enforcement system.”

(In the photo by Jesús Hidalgo, an “ICE agent” escorts a “detainee” away during an experiential performance of “The Detention Lottery” at Saint Mark’s Cathedral in June 2018.) Free admission. (9140 California SW)

GARAGE ROCK PSYCH & POP GET-TOGETHER: That’s what’s promised with The Knights of Trash, The Decibels, The Cheap Cassettes at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. $7 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

4 BANDS: 9 pm at The Skylark, Grim Statistic, Brad Yaeger, Beef Supreme, Spectres of Chaos. $8. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MORE MUSIC: 9 pm Fridays starting tonight at Great American Diner and Bar in The Junction. (4752 California SW)

SEE THE FULL LIST … for today, tomorrow, and beyond via our complete calendar.