What sellers are saying as West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2019 approaches

“Earlybirds should bring donuts.” That’s a friendly warning from one of the 300 listings you’ll find in the West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day map packet when it’s ready to go one week from today. Then, there’s the confession from another seller: “All [items] in good condition but we want new stuff.” And: “Clearing out the Barn! … I don’t want to grow old with too much stuff!” We have seen all that and more as we review all 300 listings as part of the map-making process, and making notes to use while promoting and previewing WSCGSD in the next two weeks leading up to the big day (Saturday, May 11th). If you’re a seller, keep watch on the email address you used to register, not only because that’s where we’ll send your infopacket early next week but also just in case we have a question. Also: If you’re selling something unusual, send a photo (westseattleblog@gmail.com) for potential advance promotion! And whether you’re selling or shopping, keep watching for more updates/previews on the 15th annual WSCGSD (coordinated by WSB).