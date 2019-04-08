WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Weekend followups; prowlers; scammers…

In West Seattle Crime Watch:

WEEKEND FOLLOWUPS: We followed up with police today – no arrests to report in either of two weekend incidents we reported on briefly while police were investigating: The Friday night gunfire in Highland Park, and the Saturday night shoplifting-turned-robbery that led to an extensive search in Morgan Junction.

We did obtain the report narrative for the latter, which says it started when West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) employees “… contacted the suspect for shoplifting. They observed him putting bulk foods items, a Starbucks Frappuccino and other unknown items into his bag. The suspect then passed the checkout stands without attempting to pay for anything. They then confronted the suspect to return the items. The suspect refused to give back the items. … At some point, the suspect … lifted his pant leg up to expose his boot (and said) “I have a knife. I will kick you.” (They) feared they were going to get assaulted, backed off and told the suspect they were calling the police. That is when the suspect ran out the back door.” While searching with K9 help, while police didn’t find the robber, just east of the store, under a car in the 6500 block of 42nd SW, they did find a bag he had been carrying, containing food, a toothbrush, a lighter, and the cap he had worn.

PROWLER: From a reader in Seaview:

The reader says the prowler was caught on camera around 11:20 am Sunday near 42nd/Juneau.

ANOTHER PROWLER: We also received a weekend report of a man prowling from Roxhill Park toward the former Roxhill Elementary: “He then proceeded to walk through the neighborhood and every house he walked through yards. He came to ours and walked right up to our front door and front window. … Even when confronted he did not run just kept walking through.” Police were called.

SCAM CALL ALERT: Thanks to Lisa for the reminder that scam callers are relentless. She emailed us this afternoon to report, “We just received a robocall from ‘Department of IRS,’ stating it was suspending our social security numbers due to suspicious activity. My mother-in-law, who is 88, also received the calls.” Since she sent us that original note, just as we were about to publish this, she sent word of a few more – one purporting to be about her account at Bank of America (where she does NOT have an account), and one pitching asphalt for her mother-in-law’s driveway … which is already paved.

NEXT WEST SEATTLE CRIME PREVENTION MEETING: 7 pm Tuesday, April 16, at the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster), with local police there to answer your questions about local crime/safety concerns, as well as this month’s special guest, a representative from the Seattle Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.