UPDATE: Helicopter, ground search in Highland Park

11:45 PM: If you hear the Guardian One law-enforcement helicopter over Highland Park/Riverview and/or see police on the ground, here’s what the search is about, per radio dispatch: 911 got reports of possible gunfire, heard near 12th/Holden, followed by a potentially related hit and run, and someone seen running eastbound in an alley south of Holden. Guardian One heard the dispatch and offered to help. No injuries reported.

11:57 PM: Though the helicopter has moved on for now, police are blocking part of SW Holden as they investigate.

12:05 AM: A texter sent this photo:

12:10 PM: Police are reopening SW Holden.