UPDATE: Helicopter, ground search in Highland Park

April 5, 2019 11:45 pm
11:45 PM: If you hear the Guardian One law-enforcement helicopter over Highland Park/Riverview and/or see police on the ground, here’s what the search is about, per radio dispatch: 911 got reports of possible gunfire, heard near 12th/Holden, followed by a potentially related hit and run, and someone seen running eastbound in an alley south of Holden. Guardian One heard the dispatch and offered to help. No injuries reported.

11:57 PM: Though the helicopter has moved on for now, police are blocking part of SW Holden as they investigate.

12:05 AM: A texter sent this photo:

12:10 PM: Police are reopening SW Holden.

  • Kat April 5, 2019 (11:55 pm)
    I live on this street can confirm there where what sounded like gunshots followed not long after by police sirens and helicopters. Don’t know anything else, I’m staying inside but can hear people in the neighborhood talking (can’t make out what about).

