Maybe you can help find Jane‘s car, stolen in Fauntleroy:

2012 black Ford Flex stolen overnight/early Friday a.m. from my garage in the 4500 block of SW Concord St. Year: 2012. License plate: AKM2728. Other details: Silver ski rack crossbars.

Police case #2019-120457. If you see this car or have any information, please call 911 with this case #.