TERMINAL 5: Southwest District Council briefing Wednesday; new Matson ship Friday

Bids are being reviewed now and work is set to start soon on what ultimately will be a half-billion-dollar project – counting private as well as public investment – at Terminal 5. If you have questions, consider coming to the Southwest District Council‘s May meeting on Wednesday (May 1st), 6:30 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). Also at Terminal 5, its second container-ship call since the Matson move will be a brand-new ship that the cargo line has just put into service; at today’s West Seattle Chamber of Commerce Westside Awards breakfast, Northwest Seaport Alliance deputy CEO Kurt Beckett said Matson’s new Kaimana Hila is due in Friday (its first Seattle call was week before last at T-30).

(Port of Seattle photo)

The 850-foot-long ship and its sibling Daniel K. Inouye are the largest container ships ever built in the U.S., Matson says.