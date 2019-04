Just arrived at Terminal 5: The 860-foot Matson container ship Mahimahi, first call of Matson’s new lease to use part of T-5 while modernization work gets going on another part of it. Mahimahi sails weekly between Seattle and Hawaii. The last regularly scheduled container operations at T-5 were in 2014. Matson previously called at T-30 on the south end of the downtown waterfront.