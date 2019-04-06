UPDATE: ‘Scenes of violence’ response in South Delridge

9:09 PM: Police and fire are headed to an address in the 9200 block of 17th SW for a ‘scenes of violence’ callout. More when we get it.
9:32 PM: SFD has closed out the call. Police will only tell us they responded to a report of a single gunshot.
Lots and lots of sirens, they are in a big hurry. Still more coming. Hope everyone is okay.
