UPDATE: ‘Scenes of violence’ response in South Delridge

April 6, 2019 9:09 pm
|      1 COMMENT
9:09 PM: Police and fire are headed to an address in the 9200 block of 17th SW for a ‘scenes of violence’ callout. More when we get it.

9:32 PM: SFD has closed out the call. Police will only tell us they responded to a report of a single gunshot.

  • ALF April 6, 2019 (9:13 pm)
    Lots and lots of sirens, they are in a big hurry. Still more coming. Hope everyone is okay.

