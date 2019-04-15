SAFETY: Free ‘Mindful Self-Defense for Employees’ class – RSVP ASAP

When the West Seattle Junction Business Block Watch meets this Wednesday afternoon, a short free class in “Mindful Self-Defense for Employees” will be featured – and there’s still room to RSVP. Lora Radford from the West Seattle Junction Association says it’s “geared toward employees and staff of small businesses.” If that includes you and you can be at Windermere West Seattle (4526 California SW) 2-3 pm Wednesday (April 17th), go here to RSVP ASAP (and to read more about the class).