Join the West Seattle Food Bank’s battle against hunger @ Instruments of Change 2019

Another big event just four weeks away – your annual chance to enjoy an elegant evening helping the West Seattle Food Bank battle hunger. Instruments of Change is coming up the night of Saturday, May 11th. Here’s the official announcement:

The West Seattle Food Bank invite you to join them at their 12th annual Instruments of Change Dinner/Auction, Saturday evening, May 11th, at The Seattle Design Center from 6:00 – 10:00 pm.

This fun evening spent with your neighbors includes a hosted happy hour, specialty cocktails by both Peel & Press and The Bridge, and a silent auction. Guests will then enjoy a delicious dinner by Tuxedo & Tennis Shoes Catering, a dessert dash, a program including the Instrument of Change Award presentation, live auction, and Funds for Food. $125/guest ticket or $1250 for a table of 10. To purchase tickets, be a sponsor, or donate funds, go to: westseattlefoodbank.ejoinme.org/IOC.

The West Seattle Food Bank plays an important role in the future of our West Seattle community. Thanks to sponsors like Nucor, First Lutheran Church of West Seattle, Viscon Cellars, Aegis Living, and others, all of the proceeds from Instruments of Change, their biggest fundraiser of the year, will go to supporting the numerous food programs and services they provide to the 11,500 individuals they serve in our community.