Highlights for your West Seattle Friday

(Remember the barred-owl cameo two days ago? Here’s Mark Wangerin’s full view of the owl)

First – today brings Good Friday and the start of Passover. For services and other events, see our Easter/Passover/Etc. page here.

Now – highlights from our year-round West Seattle Event Calendar:

VINTAGE HOME MARKET: You can shop more than 20 local vendors at Daystar until 3 pm today. (2615 SW Barton)

PARK PUNKS @ LINCOLN PARK: Free this afternoon to give some time to a local treasure? Join the Park Punks cleanup at Lincoln Park, 1 pm-4 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

BASEBALL: West Seattle HS hosts Chief Sealth IHS at Hiawatha, 4 pm. (2700 California SW)

SOUTH PARK COMMUNITY CENTER’S FUTURE: Open house 5-8 pm at the center, all welcome to learn and talk about its design, including the future spraypark. (8319 8th Ave. S.)

JOHN STEPHAN BAND: At Poggie Tavern in The Junction tonight, 9 pm. 21+. (4717 California SW)

JULIA FRANCIS, THE JELLYROLLERS: Your Friday night slate at Parliament Tavern starts at 9 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)