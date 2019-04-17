West Seattle Wednesday: From light rail to poetry and way beyond…

(Photos by Mark Wangerin: Red-breasted Sapsucker in Fauntleroy Park. Scroll down for another photo showing who else was watching)

BABY STORY TIME: 11:30 am at High Point Library – bring little ones up to one year old! (3411 SW Raymond)

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON MOVIES: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle, this week’s movie is “Each Dawn I Die” (1939). $1 members, $2 nonmembers, free popcorn! (4217 SW Oregon)

LIGHT RAIL: Big night on the road to West Seattle/Ballard light rail. 5-8 pm, the Stakeholder Advisory Group meets at the Sound Transit board room downtown to discuss what it will recommend for environmental studies of routing and station locations. Here’s the agenda. No public-comment period but the meeting is open to public observation. (401 S. Jackson)

GROUP RUN: 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor). Free; all welcome! (2743 California SW)

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Quarterly meeting, all welcome, with a variety of topics including the status of the Morgan Junction Park addition site. Here’s the agenda. 7 pm at The Kenney (WSB sponsor), lower level. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

DELRIDGE NEIGHBORHOODS DISTRICT COUNCIL: 7 pm at Neighborhood House High Point, come talk about what’s up in east West Seattle. Here’s the agenda. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

(Watching the Red-breasted Sapsucker – a Barred Owl!)

WORDSWEST LITERARY SERIES: Final “National Poetry Month” edition, as this is WordsWest‘s final season. Don’t miss it! 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), poetry greats Mark Doty and Ilya Kaminsky. (5612 California SW)

OPEN MIC: Alan Sobel hosts open-mic night at Great American Diner and Bar in The Junction. Signups start at 7. All ages! (4752 California SW)

CEPHALOPOD: Funk/jazz jam at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

