Got something to say about sidewalk cafés?

Sidewalk cafés – usually added outdoor seating for existing food/drink businesses – are increasingly popular in our area due in no small part to our spectacular scenery. But many viewless venues have added them too. It hasn’t historically been easy for a business to get permission to add one, but the city wants to change that. SDOT (sidewalks are public right-of-way, so it’s in that department’s jurisdiction) is taking comments on proposed rule changes right now. Here’s the announcement:

We’ve spent the last year reviewing our existing requirements to develop a legislative proposal to improve the program. Here are some of the key aspects that we’ve identified.

· Allow cafés in more locations around Seattle.

· Formalize pilot programs to allow fence-free cafes and cafes in the curb space of the street (these are known as streateries).

· Update design standards to make it easier to walk on sidewalks.

We developed a fact sheet on the proposal for more details. The full documents of the ordinance and draft Director’s Rule are also available to review on our webpage.

The public is invited to provide comments on the Determination of Non-Significance. Comments are accepted in any of the following ways:

·Email: Alyse.Nelson@seattle.gov

·Phone: 206-684-5268

·Mail:

Seattle Department of Transportation

Street Use – Public Space Management

P.O. Box 34996

Seattle, WA 98124-4996

Comments must be provided no later than 5 PM on Monday, April 22, 2019. Appeals must be submitted no later than 5 PM on Monday, April 29, 2019. Details about the appeals process can be found in the Determination of Non-Significance posted on our webpage.