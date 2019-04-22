Free Metro rides in snowstorms?

(Photo from February snow, courtesy Jeff B)

Should Metro be free when we have major snow, as was the case back in February? At least one King County Councilmember thinks so. Announced today:

Legislation is being filed this morning by King County Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles that would allow for free Metro transit during snow emergencies. The measure comes in response to a massive storm that devastated roads and highways across the region earlier this year.

“This past winter our region was hammered with one of the worst snow storms the region has seen,” said Kohl-Welles. “Cars skidded out of control or got stuck, pedestrians struggled to gain footing and slipped on sidewalks, and too many of our most vulnerable citizens were left stranded. Free Metro fares will keep people safe and is the right thing to do.”