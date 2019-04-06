FOLLOWUP: A Child Becomes opens its first partner preschool! Party on April 27th will help open the doors for another

Three weeks from tonight, a local fundraiser promises to transport you thousands of miles away … without leaving West Seattle … all to educate children. Last September, we reported on A Child Becomes Preschool (WSB sponsor) launching its biggest service project yet, one that literally spans the globe – building a preschool in rural South Africa. It’s open, and now A Child Becomes is working on opening a second one. You can be part of it on Saturday, April 27th, by enjoying “an evening of adult beverages, tasty bites, music, and an Eastern Cape Market featuring student artwork.” It’s an adults (21+)-only evening at A Child Becomes (4320 SW Hill), with tickets available at ReachForSouthAfrica.org. The goal:

Help fund preschool in South Africa! Our first school is up & running, and we’re fundraising now for our second school to open in January 2020. These newly built preschools in rural South Africa will work with our students at A Child Becomes in West Seattle creating an extremely personalized cross-cultural experience. Your donation is greatly appreciated and tax deductible. Can’t make the event? Please consider supporting in the following ways:

– Donate goods and services for our silent auction

– Provide desserts for the event

– Make a cash donation: ReachForSouthAfrica.org

The preschool’s director, Michelle “Teacher Shelley” Neal, has a special interest in South Africa; that’s where her husband Ralph is from, and they travel there each year. The Eastern Cape area – inspiration for the April 27th event – is where they opened the first preschool a few months ago; you can read Shelley’s journal here (and see video of the preschool building’s arrival!). And if you can attend the April 27th party, there you’ll find out even more about what’s happening now as well as the plan to open the next preschool next year.