FOLLOWUP: 5603 42nd SW demolition, one year after standoff and fire

House-to-be-replaced-with-house demolitions aren’t always noteworthy, but several people messaged us about this one. This is happening at 5603 42nd SW, where what started as an eviction attempt one year ago ended with a standoff and a fire set by the resident, 51-year-old David M. Severtson, who then died by suicide. City and county online records show the house was sold in December by the estate of Mr. Severtson’s mother and that it will be replaced by another single-family house.