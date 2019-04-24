West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: 5603 42nd SW demolition, one year after standoff and fire

April 24, 2019 2:02 pm
House-to-be-replaced-with-house demolitions aren’t always noteworthy, but several people messaged us about this one. This is happening at 5603 42nd SW, where what started as an eviction attempt one year ago ended with a standoff and a fire set by the resident, 51-year-old David M. Severtson, who then died by suicide. City and county online records show the house was sold in December by the estate of Mr. Severtson’s mother and that it will be replaced by another single-family house.

  • Brian Hughes April 24, 2019 (2:05 pm)
    I spoke to the new owner a few months ago. He apparently also built the house next door to this one as well. Nice to see this getting cleaned up. It’s a sad story, but the house is pretty creepy and it’s potentially dangerous. Too bad the barracuda in the garage is so rotted out and rusty.  

