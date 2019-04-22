DEVELOPMENT: Two updates from 4700 block of Fauntleroy

From the east side of the 4700 block of Fauntleroy (between Alaska and Edmunds):

WORK ABOUT TO START: Thanks to Binh for sending the notice circulated in the area of the two-building 4722 Fauntleroy Way project, saying work is finally about to start. The notice from Compass Construction says they’re expecting to get going on the 300-plus-unit project in the first week of May. (This is the former West Seattle Produce site.)

NEW NAME FOR NEWLY COMPLETE PROJECT: When 4754 Fauntleroy (100+ apartments and live-works on the former Capitol Loans site) was in the planning stages, the project team used the name The Foundry. Driving by this afternoon, we noticed the almost-complete project has a sign up, bearing a different name: The Huxley. We’re asking the developer if that’s a tribute to anyone in particular (The Whittaker, across Fauntleroy, you’ll recall, was named for the legendary climber, who has West Seattle roots). According to The Huxley’s website, its units – described as “luxury apartments” – range from 437 to 1070 square feet, with rents from $1,505 (for the income-restricted 1 bedrooms related to the project’s participation in the Multifamily Tax Exemption program) to $3,050.