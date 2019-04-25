CrossFit Loft: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming CrossFit Loft as a new WSB sponsor!

CrossFit Loft is a West Seattle Junction fitness center with a staff of 17 coaches and flexible options to make your routine work with the hours you keep.

CrossFit Loft offers only month-to-month membership that can be cancelled at any time. They also offer vacation holds so that you’re not charged for those times you might be out of town or unavailable to stop by. There’s child care on site for kids from 5 to 18, available whenever CrossFit Loft is open.

After an initial one-on-one session with a coach to introduce you to what CrossFit Loft offers, you can then work out by yourself or in a group. You can also request personal sessions with one of the coaches at any time. General manager Bethany adds, “As a member of the West Seattle community for over seven years, CrossFit Loft is proud to help our neighbors achieve their fitness goals and much more. Whether you’re looking to be able to tackle Mount Si or play with your grandkids, our coaches are here to tailor every workout to your current ability level and purpose.”

CrossFit Loft is located at 4140 California SW and is open Mondays through Thursdays 5 am to 9 pm, Fridays 5 am to 8 pm, Saturdays 7 am to 3 pm, and Sundays 8 am to 2 pm.

We thank CrossFit Loft for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.