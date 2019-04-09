BIZNOTE: Change in Gatewood

Several West Seattle churches share their campuses with schools. One asked us to share this news as they search for a new tenant:

Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation in the Gatewood neighborhood is very sad to receive the news that our tenant of eight years, “Sweet Pea Preschool of the Arts,” will be closing their West Seattle campus in our building as of June 30, 2019. We have very much enjoyed sharing space with Sweet Pea and wish this group the best. Westside UU Church will have space available for a new non-profit organization to rent. If interested, please contact our administrator at office@wsuu.org.

We have a message out to the school, which also has campuses in other Seattle neighborhoods, to ask about their future plans. WSUU is at 7141 California SW.