ART IDEAS WANTED! Project for Louisa Boren STEM K-8 playground

Maybe you have the perfect idea for this school project! Sent by Adrienne Ollerenshaw:

The Seattle Department of Neighborhoods’ Small Sparks Matching Fund awarded Louisa Boren STEM K-8 funding to install a buddy bench and repaint the blacktop games on the school playground. A buddy bench is a bench where a child can sit if they need a friend. Others will see them and invite them to play.

The school is requesting artwork ideas from school and community members for under the buddy bench. Sketches can include up to four colors. If you would like to submit an idea, email drawings with your name and email address, to amollerensha@seattleschools.org or drop them off at the Louisa Boren STEM K-8 (5950 Delridge Way SW) front office before Friday, April 26th. There will be a design selection meeting at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), April 27th, from 12:00-12:30, where community members are welcome to come and help select artwork for under the bench.