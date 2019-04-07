7 for your West Seattle Friday

(White-throated Sparrow, photographed by J. Houston, shared via the WSB Flickr page)

Almost the weekend! Seven notes for the rest of your Friday:

LOBBY SALE: Daily through April 20th – through 5 pm today – shop in the lobby of Providence Mount St. Vincent and help its foundation raise money for resident programs. (4831 35th SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM REMINDER: The museum is open regular hours – noon-4 pm – but no ramp access through this weekend, because of repairs. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

GAME ON! High Point Library welcomes you to play, 2-4:30 pm, to celebrate the end of spring break. (3411 SW Raymond)

SONGWRITERS’ SHOWCASE: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). No cover; all ages. (5612 California SW)

ART LOUNGE: Your monthly chance to hang out at Highland Park Improvement Club and work on art project(s), as long as you’re 21+. Bar’s open, good company too. (1116 SW Holden)

‘THREE TALL WOMEN’: Second and final weekend to catch Twelfth Night Productions‘ performance of the Edward Albee play, 7:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

INDIE ROCK EXTRAVAGANZA: That’s what you’ll find tonight at Parliament Tavern, starting at 9 pm, with Aurora Motels, Ol’ Mary Todd, and guests. $5. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

