6 for your West Seattle Monday

(Photos by Mark Wangerin, who discovered along the Duwamish River that Osprey are back!)

DINE OUT, HELP SEATTLE LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS: Dine at Puerto Vallarta Mexican Restaurant in The Junction today – lunch and/or dinner – and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Seattle Lutheran HS Seniors’ Graduation Celebration. Open 10:30 am-11 pm. (4727 California SW)

GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE: If you can donate blood, take note that the Bloodmobile will be at the Masonic Center in The Junction 12:30 pm-3 pm. (4736 40th SW)

LOW TIDE: Good time for beachwalking if you can – low tide is out to -1.4 feet at 1:47 pm. (Chart)

LIBRARYLAB, EARTH DAY EDITION: 3:30 pm-7:30 pm, drop in at Delridge Library:

The Seattle Public Library is partnering with Seattle Parks and Recreation and Seattle Public Utilities to host an extra special LibraryLab on Earth Day at the Delridge Branch (we’re taking over the whole library that day!). We will be learning about ecosystems by exploring the one in our backyard. Learn about the history of the Longfellow Creek Watershed restoration project, play games, use microscopes to look at samples of stream water, try an art activity, look at huge maps of the watershed and get information on current restoration projects and how you can get involved. This is an all-ages event and free (of course).

(5423 Delridge Way SW)

TQI DIET: New five-week series of classes starts at The Kenney (WSB sponsor), 6:30 pm. Details in our calendar listing. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7:30 pm is when signups start at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

