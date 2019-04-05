5 for your West Seattle Tuesday. Plus a baby-bird sighting

David Hutchinson sent the photo – photographing Harbor Avenue Canada Goose goslings as he has for so many years – saying this is one of six goslings that are the first he’s seen this spring, adding, “Hope they keep out of the street where they usually end up looking for water to drink.” Be careful if you’re traveling in the area! Meantime, notes for the day/night ahead:

PROPERTY TAXES DUE! Forest reminds us to remind you that today is the deadline for the first of this year’s two payments for King County property owners.

HIGH-SCHOOL BASEBALL: 4 pm postseason game for Chief Sealth IHS vs. Garfield, 7 pm postseason game for West Seattle HS vs. Roosevelt. Both games at Southwest Athletic Complex. (2801 SW Thistle)

RECYCLED PAPER WORKSHOP: Still a spot or two left for tonight’s workshop with Linda McClamrock at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 6 pm – register here ASAP! (5612 California SW)

48TH/CHARLESTOWN PARK MEETING: Interested in this future park site? Be at Dakota Place Park tonight, 6:30-8 pm, to see and talk about design concepts for the long-landbanked corner lot. (4304 SW Dakota)

SUFFERING F-HEADS: Punk/jazz duo at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

