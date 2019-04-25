400 artists create new mural at Lafayette Elementary

(WSB photos)

What was a dingy concrete wall at Lafayette Elementary School is now alive with color.

Muralist Lina Cholewinski led what she refers to as a team of 400 artists in its creation. We stopped by on Wednesday as finishing touches were applied.

She sketched out designs on the wall, and the kids then painted them in on Earth Day. Principal Cindy Chaput said the school had been looking for an Earth Day project and it all came together with the help of the Lafayette PTA.

Parents were part of the team – some were there during our visit, doing touchup and finishing work with the artist herself.

